Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 175 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises approximately 1.6% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MongoDB by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB stock traded up $23.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,437. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.96. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

