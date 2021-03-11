Morses Club PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MCL opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.09. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The company has a market cap of £84.55 million and a P/E ratio of 17.97.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Nigel Knowles purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86). Also, insider Graeme Campbell purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

