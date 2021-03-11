Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,016,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $179.21 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

