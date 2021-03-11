MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MP opened at $39.40 on Monday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

