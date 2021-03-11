MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $255,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,321. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

