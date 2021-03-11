mStable USD Reaches One Day Volume of $497,927.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $46.50 million and $497,927.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,320.72 or 0.99787499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00033757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00106047 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007853 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,405,846 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

