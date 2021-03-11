MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Earns Hold Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MTSC opened at $58.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

