Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,109 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUSHB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.03. 232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,805. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

