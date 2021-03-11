Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems makes up about 3.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Alliance Data Systems worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 291,796 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 283,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 281,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,194. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Argus raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

