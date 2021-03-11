Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,936 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 84,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,014. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

