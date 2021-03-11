MVL (MVL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $24.32 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. MVL has a market capitalization of $111.32 million and approximately $24.32 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00052488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00717741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038174 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,681,126,857 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

