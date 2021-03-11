Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Earnings Results

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%.

MYO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,751. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. Myomo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Get Myomo alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.