Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. Myomo has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

