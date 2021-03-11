Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 582,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 875,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,461,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

