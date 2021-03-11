Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 19.2%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) traded up 19.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.48. 35,813,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 33,889,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,349,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

