Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NBIO traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 183,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,211. Nascent Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

