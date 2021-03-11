National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.63.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$10.78 on Monday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at C$473,784.09. Insiders have sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986 over the last 90 days.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

