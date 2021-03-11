National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lifted to B at TheStreet

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $246.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

