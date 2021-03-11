National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 16,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,930. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $382.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

