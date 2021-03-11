National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.45 Million

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $165.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $169.34 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $174.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $672.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.70 million to $686.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $704.84 million, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $725.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,894,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. 2,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.