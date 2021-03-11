National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $165.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $169.34 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $174.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $672.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.70 million to $686.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $704.84 million, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $725.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,894,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. 2,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

