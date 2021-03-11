National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $45.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

EYE traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.29, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

