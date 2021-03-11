Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00706706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

