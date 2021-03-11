NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

NCR opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NCR by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,741 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

