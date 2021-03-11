Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fall in NEOGEN’s revenues in the fiscal second quarter of 2021 from Brazil due to adverse foreign exchange is disappointing. Despite an impressive top line for the quarter, the business environment across many of the company’s markets remains sluggish and challenging, which is concerning. Contraction of both margins is a downer. Stiff competition and currency headwinds are worrying. NEOGEN’s results in the quarter were lower-than-expected. Shares of NEOGEN have underperformed its industry over the past six months. Yet, NEOGEN’s segmental performance was mainly boosted by robust sales of cleaners and disinfectants to meet the pandemic-led requirements. NEOGEN’s international performance was impressive despite the challenging global business climate. Positive customer response for its products buoy optimism.”

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Neogen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 838,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

