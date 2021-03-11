Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%.

Shares of Neonode stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.90. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Neonode in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

