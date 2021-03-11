NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0388 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $76.56 million and $8.80 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00505994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00064680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00054401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00072572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00587525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072833 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,972,719,414 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

