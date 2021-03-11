New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 5.5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.73. 8,609,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 8,790,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGD. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

