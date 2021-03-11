New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

