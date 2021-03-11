New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Radware worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Radware by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Radware by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.