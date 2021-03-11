New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $2,376,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,256 in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.