New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.