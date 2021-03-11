New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,300 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after acquiring an additional 215,270 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after acquiring an additional 381,840 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after acquiring an additional 393,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,128,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,011,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

FSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

