New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,797 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 105.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 521,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 267,192 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,427.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 235,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 238,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

