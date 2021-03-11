New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after purchasing an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $13,006,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 414,245 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 320,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRE opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

