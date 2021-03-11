NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.96% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ NEXI opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

In other NexImmune news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

