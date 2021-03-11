NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 332.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,905 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

