NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.74

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2561124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

