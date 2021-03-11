NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Raised to $44.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NGM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

