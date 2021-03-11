NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading 5.4% Higher

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 185,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 333,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGM. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after buying an additional 158,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.