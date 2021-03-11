NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Down 83.8% in February

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the February 11th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCSYF remained flat at $$272.00 during trading on Thursday. NICE has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $272.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.14.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

