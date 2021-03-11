Nicholas Themelis Sells 4,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $524.09 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.