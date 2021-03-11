NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report $10.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.64 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $43.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.28 billion to $44.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $49.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.77.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.19. 5,648,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.95. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

