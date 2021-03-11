NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

