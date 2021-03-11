NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Trimmed by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after acquiring an additional 319,266 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.