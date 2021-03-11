Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

NIU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

