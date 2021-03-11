NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Issues Earnings Results

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.

NYSE NL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,324. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $330.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

