North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 663,700 shares, a growth of 10,780.3% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,028,729,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USMJ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. North American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

North American Cannabis Company Profile

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

