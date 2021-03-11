North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 1,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,684. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $364.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

