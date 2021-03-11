Northland Securities Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDYN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.