Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NWBI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,196. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 93,376 shares valued at $1,295,579. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.